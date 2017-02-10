The video will start in 8 Cancel

A mum has appealed to drivers to take more care after a motorist turned across the path of her teenage son, knocking him from his mountain bike.

Elijah Bedford was left bruised and limping after colliding with a car as he cycled down Newsome Road, Newsome, on Thursday evening.

The incident, which is being investigated by police, was caught on an action camera mounted on Elijah’s handlebars.

The footage shows a car turning right, across Elijah’s path, as he approaches the crossroads at the bottom of Newsome Road at about 5.30pm.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The 15-year-old, who has Asperger syndome, was left shaken and says he is too nervous to get back on a bike.

His mum, Charlotte Mallinson, of Newsome, said Elijah’s £200 bike was wrecked and he had suffered severe bruising to his thigh.

“It was really quite nasty,” she said. “He’s still sore and limping and was lucky to walk away. His bike has been completely destroyed.”

Although the woman driver stopped at the scene and asked if Elijah was ok, Charlotte is angry at the motorist involved.

“He is a child, has Asperger’s and as a cyclist is a vulnerable road user. His bike had lights and he was wearing hi-vis gear.”

A police spokesman said the incident was being investigated.