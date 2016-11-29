The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rescue dogs will be a little cosier this winter thanks to staff at a Grange Moor company.

The team at Interior Goods Direct have gifted 101 handmade blankets to Dogs Trust in Leeds.

Lee Fisher, General Manager at Interior Goods Direct, said: “We love putting our waste fabric towards great causes.

“This charity is especially close to my heart, as my own dog Peanut came from a re-homing centre.

“I would love other like-minded companies to reach out to their own local dog re-homing centres, as so much more can be done.

“If other companies like us get involved, the Dogs Trust and other charities will never have to buy a blanket again, and they’ll also be able to use the items to raise some much-needed funds to aid their amazing work in future.”

The staff at IGD spent the last few months making dog blankets out of designer fabric. The seamstresses at Custom Curtains, one of IGD’s ten brands, donated their time and materials to the heart-warming project, which will help to make dozens of homeless dogs warm and cosy this winter.

The Dogs Trust cared for around 17,000 dogs last year.

The scale of operations at IGD means high end material is wasted, but the company donates it to charitable causes or puts it to good use.