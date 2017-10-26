Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New images have emerged showing how the much-anticipated Kingsgate Leisure complex could look.

The exciting extension to Huddersfield’s Kingsgate Shopping Centre remains on track – with work on site set to begin next year and the development expected to open by Christmas 2019.

The multi-million pound scheme will include an eight-screen cinema operated by The Light as well as a number of restaurants.

The entrance to the 50,000sq ft Kingsgate Leisure will be in Cross Church Street and the new development will link into the existing shopping centre.

(Image: handout)

London-based architectural company Burrows Little has been engaged by The Light to design the new cinema, while Covell Matthews Architects, based in Scotland, are executive architects.

Kirklees Council has approved a final design for the entrance and canopy at 20-22 Cross Church Street. It will feature a series of matt black aluminium fins with LED lighting to be illuminated at night, 3D lettering with the word Kingsgate, pavement bollards and frameless glass screen and doors. Existing stonework will be retained and restored.

Chicken Hut and African food shop Rosiyk will go to make way for the new entrance.

Kingsgate Leisure – which is intended to boost the town centre’s night-time economy – will increase the overall Kingsgate complex by 50%.

Earlier this year, Kingsgate got the go-ahead to upgrade the mall’s Next and JD Sports units – with the Next store expanding to 25,000sq ft and JD Sports moving from a 3,000sq ft unit to the 8,000sq ft store formerly occupied by Currys and Toys R Us store.

Computer generated images showing the Kingsgate Leisure scheme have been created – but Kingsgate centre manager Jonathan Hardy stressed they were only intended to give an indication at this stage of how the completed project could look. They depict a series of bars and eateries while an aerial view shows the scale of the Kingsgate Leisure extension – in blue – alongside the shoping centre and surrounding buldings.