The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The beauty of fog-shrouded Huddersfield had photographers reaching for their kit to capture some stunning images.

They made for the high ground while those in the valleys were oblivious to the gorgeous sunshine just a few hundred feet above them.

Pictures posted on Facebook had ex-pats confessing to feeling a little homesick for the Pennine landscape.

The low lying cloud happened on Saturday and allowed ample time for photographers to get to high ground in order to get the best images of Emley Moor Mast and other structures peeping through the fog.

Drone user Ed Midgley captured some amazing footage above the clouds near to Emley Moor Mast.

He said: "I thought the weather was a bit bleak and grey so we shot the drone up above above the clouds and had a peep at what was going on with Emley Moor Mast.

"Surprising how nice it can be when you look at things from a different angle."

Ed's just managed to keep sight of the drone as he captured the footage, which is pictured above.

"I never lost sight of the drone as there was a gap in the clouds above where I was. I moved it forwards but it was still in sight."

His short clip has had around 3,000 views on Facebook.

Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens said valley fog was a common occurrence but it often disappeared in the early morning.

He said that on Saturday around two thirds of Huddersfield was beneath the fog.

“Once you are at 800ft there’s brilliant sunshine,” he said. “With valley fog, the cold air is denser and sinks. It sits down on lower ground where colder air has collected overnight.”

WATCH: Spectacular footage of SuperMoon sweeping the Huddersfield sky

He said valley fog occurred a lot in spring and autumn but it usually cleared as the sun warms it up.

Paul is forecasting “benign” weather over the coming days – mostly dry, mild and with variable sunshine. Wednesday might be breezier.

He added: “It will be a pretty benign start to winter on December 1.”