Club captain Tommy Smith paid a personal tribute to a Huddersfield Town fan serving with the Army in Afghanistan.

The 25-year-old defender recorded a video message to soldier Aaron Linsky who posted a photo on social media of himself and fellow Terrier Nicholas Sinclair holding a Town flag in Afghanistan.

Aaron said he was “over the moon” to see Tommy’s message on Facebook and joked that Leeds United fans in the Regiment were a little less impressed.

Aaron, 24, who hails from Cleckheaton, messaged the Examiner from Kabul to say the message from Tommy Smith was really appreciated.

He added: "There's a few fans out here with us.

"Me and my mate Nicholas Sinclair (who is 23 and from Gledholt) were delighted to see the lads smash United the other weekend.

"The club have been in touch and both them and the fans have been really supportive.

"They've promised to send us some morale packages in the near future.

"That message from Tommy Smith was massively appreciated.

"It's always nice to know people at home are thinking of us.

"We'd like to express our thanks to the Town fans online who've been amazing, constantly sending us messages of support."

In the message, Tommy said: “This is a message for Town fan Aaron Linsky and the rest of the 2nd Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment who are out in Afghanistan serving at the moment.

“On behalf of everyone at Huddersfield Town, thank you to all the servicemen and women who served and are serving in the Armed Forces.”

Town fans were impressed by the club’s gesture.

Phil Speight, of the Huddersfield Town Family Friendly Group on Facebook, had tried to get the club to display Aaron’s Afghan photo on the display board at Saturday’s special Remembrance game.

He said: “The club didn’t get the photo on the board – they went one better with a personalised video message to recognise the amazing job service personnel are doing. Good effort.”