The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the moment Huddersfield Town fans go wild at half-time during the FA Cup clash against Bolton.

Fans can be seen chanting and throwing pints of beer in the concourse at the Macron stadium - despite it being nil-nil at half time.

The video was captured by Amy Mikaela Clegg, 19, who posted it on Facebook with the caption: "Utter Madness".

It provoked a huge debate with many saying it is just away day fans having fun but others criticising them for wetting people on a cold day.

One said: "Absolutely no need for this, childish behaviour from certain “fans” it’s an embarrassment to the club hopefully action will be taken against those involved ."

But others said it was just a bit of beer.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

One wrote: "What football is about stop moaning ffs least we traveled for the game."

Another said: "Just loving their club and enjoying themselves ..... if they want to waste their beers its up to them UTT."

Season card holder Amy, a paediatric nursing student from Cleckheaton who also works as a barmaid, said: "I started filming as I found it funny.

"I do not see why people are complaining as nobody got hurt and nobody got covered in beer unless they were throwing it.

"She went on to say how the Town support has been 'absolute class' all season.