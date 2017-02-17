The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s finger-flickin’ good! It was the Examiner’s Match of the Day – Huddersfield Town v Manchester City – at Subbuteo.

Examiner news editor Martin Shaw, who hadn’t played the table-top football game in almost 40 years, took on Mirfield toy shop boss Paul Kerfoot, a former Subbuteo champion.

In a classic FA Cup tie between underdog and top dog Martin was Town and Paul Premier League giants City.

With only a couple of flicks for practice, Martin took on the might of the former champ with a best-of-five penalty shoot-out.

The showdown, which took place at Paul’s tiny Emag – ‘game’ backwards – shop in Nettleton Road was a fast and furious affair with the scores locked at 4-4.

Martin, rolling back the years, then fired home his final spotkick to make it 5-4, putting the pressure on Paul.

Paul, who had been up all night painting Man City’s black second strip colours on a Newcastle United team, stepped up and had to score – but smashed his penalty against the post, giving Martin a famous giantkilling victory.

Paul, who has created a Subbuteo display in his shop window, is predicting a 2-2 draw in real life.

“I think Town will make a great game of it,” he said.