A Huddersfield youngster could see her vlog go viral after her debut launch at Greenhead Park today.

Like many youngsters seven-year-old Charlotte enjoys watching videos on YouTube and so much so she was inspired to make her own.

With the help of her dad Daron Healy, he has set her up with her own logo for Charlotte’s TV and is helping her document her own activities.

Daron explained: “She loves watching YouTube and has been after doing her own vlogs for a while. She helped me design the colours for her logo and then we just did them in two takes.

“She’s a natural and just loves to chat. She didn’t have a script, she just did it.

“She is learning the guitar so we are going to film her progress over 12 months and also loves to sing.

“It’s just a fun thing for her to do.”

And it may not be the only chance we get to see the confident Brockholes School pupil in the spotlight as she is also a talented singer and goes to Stagecoach drama school in Newsome every Saturday.u