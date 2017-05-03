WATCH: Jonathan Hogg aiming to go one better with

We all know the school run can bring out the worst displays of idiotic driving and inconsiderate parking.

But as this shocking footage shows, things have got a whole lot more serious as motorists are driving on pavements to escape the gridlock – despite school children trying to walk safely along the path to school.

This video was captured by a Mirfield motorist who could not believe the extreme lengths two drivers went to.

The scene unfolded this morning outside Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School in Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield, at around 8.50am.

The driver who captured the footage said: “It’s shocking, especially at this time in a morning.”

A parent, whose daughter is in reception class, said the problem was getting worse.

The mum, who did not want to be named, said: “As a pedestrian walking with young children and a pushchair, people’s disregard for road signs and road safety astounds me.

“Not only do people not abide by the designated areas for drop and go, they use pavements as parking spaces and people’s drives as their own personal road extensions. Drivers will even stop to have a chat in the centre of the road, it’s complete chaos!”

Tracy Dell, Headteacher at Crossley Fields said: “We have recently implemented a safer roads initiative to make the school collection and drop off period run more smoothly and ensure that children are kept safe.

“This has included an enforced one way drop off system supported by a team of parent volunteers and staff in hi-vis jackets.

"The school also works closely with local taxi firms, who have overall been very supportive of the changes.

"This has been a whole school effort and our volunteers are doing a brilliant job.

"The initiative has been warmly welcomed by parents and we have seen a massive improvement in the situation.

“We take the safety of the children both inside and outside the school very seriously, which is why we have worked with the local police, residents and parents to implement the new system.

"As with any change it can take a little while for some parents to get used to, but for the most part they have been overwhelmingly supportive.

"I would like to thank our children, their parents and local residents for their commitment and contribution to making travelling to school safer for all involved.

"This has been a truly massive team effort by our school community.”

