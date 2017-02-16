The video will start in 8 Cancel

This impatient motorist decided to drive down the pavement to skip a queue of traffic at this Rastrick junction.

And such incidents are all too common on this section of Clough Lane, opposite the Sun Inn pub.

Calderdale Council is now considering whether to put bollards on the pavement to prevent impatient drivers endangering pedestrians.

Traffic crossing the junction from the east towards Elland may have to wait at the traffic lights.

But the left turn towards Ainley Top is not signal-controlled and motorists heading that way often mount the kerb to overtake traffic headed towards Elland and Rastrick village centre.

The Examiner witnessed an enraged Clough Lane resident stand in the way of a car headed down the pavement before remonstrating with the driver and attempting to open the passenger door.

Calderdale Council said it was considering changes to the junction following a complaint from a resident.

Steven Lee, Calderdale Council’s Head of Highways and Transportation, said: “A local resident has contacted us with concerns about the current layout of the junction.

“We take all concerns seriously, have responded to the resident and a traffic liaison officer is due to go out to assess the site.

“Any further action will be determined following this visit.”