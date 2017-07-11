The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sometimes it’s nice to get a new perspective on things – and that’s exactly what gyrocopter pilot Stuart Kellner has.

When he’s not busy with his job as a chartered accountant he loves flying his single-seater helicopter.

In his latest video Stuart takes off from Crosland Moor Airfield before soaring above Huddersfield, the M62 and the Peak District.

Before landing at the private airfield, owned by ex-motorcycle racing champion Jamie Whitham , he records his flight above the Holme and Colne Valleys.

Stuart, from Wirral, films high above the Derwent and Ladybower Reservoirs in the Peak District as well as the M62 as it crosses the West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester border at Rishworth Moor.

He has also filmed his flights above the Cheshire coast and over the Snowdonia range in North Wales.

You can see more of Stuart’s flights on his YouTube channel StuWithAView .