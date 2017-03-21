Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tour de Yorkshire hopeful Jake Womersley has done something he promised himself he'd never do again - attempt Shibden Wall!

Mirfield cyclist Jake is hoping his team, Bike Channel Canyon, will be selected to compete in the tour - and he's tackled Shibden Wall, one of the toughest parts of the route to make sure he's in tip top condition.

The 21 year old said: "I've only ridden it once before, last year. I promised myself I would never go up there again - it's bad.

"It starts off okay but then a quarter of the way up it turns into cobbles and then it gets worse and worse."

Jake said he is expecting to find out today whether his team has been selected for the tour.

He said: "It will be great to race through my home town. There aren't many opportunities to do that.

"Shibden Wall (dubbed the Cote de Shibden in the race) is on the last day so the legs will already be hurting by the time we get there so you've got to give it what you've got to get to the top.

"The atmosphere will be great - it will help spur us on to the top. But it will be even better because there'll be people I know there. It will be good to hear them shouting."