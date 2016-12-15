Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's notoriously difficult for anyone outside of Yorkshire to decipher our tricky dialect - but the world has been given a lesson in speaking Tyke from a Youtube star!

Korean Billy released this video on his Facebook page yesterday and already 400,000 people have had a brief lesson in how to speak Yorkshire!

In his video Billy, who is from South Korea, explains the meaning behind phrases including 'our lass', 'eeh by gum', and 'reyt' which he says sounds like a different language.

And he gives a quick lesson in how to say the words - while admitting his Yorkshire accent isn't perfect!

Billy said he loves languages and British culture and he's also done videos on Liverpudlian, Newcastle, Mancunian and Welsh dialect - as well as music covers, trying out British snacks and enjoying a meal in a British pub.

He said: "I went to the UK as an exchange student last year, and I lived in Preston, which is in the North West, so after I could meet a lot of northerners I got fascinated by various dialects and had been thinking of making a story about it.

"After I made a few videos about Scouse, I also wanted to make one about the Yorkshire dialect. As I know North Yorkshire is the biggest county by size, I thought the Yorkshire dialect is also a big thing.

"Also, one of my best British mates is from Yorkshire, so I could hear much about Yorkshire, which made me fascinated by Yorkshire."