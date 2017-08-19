The video will start in 8 Cancel

It looks like spider season has started several months early as one Huddersfield landlady discovered in the middle of the night.

Sam Watt, who owns The Star Inn, Lockwood, was woken in the small hours by her dog Tilli.

Tilli had spotted this 7cm beast crawling along Sam’s bedroom wall and ceiling and began barking and squeaking at it.

Sam trapped the spider – a large but harmless common house spider – with a glass and a pub menu.

During ‘spider season’ the temperature outside falls and spiders looking for a warm place to mate with other spiders come into people’s homes in greater numbers.

This normally happens well into autumn but possibly due to the sudden fall in temperatures this month it appears to have started several months early.

Sam, who was chair of this year’s Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, said: “Can you imagine laying in bed and that above you? No wonder the dog went berserk.

“I was extremely brave! I had to be quick to find a glass in case it moved.

“I had to leave it a while – hence the video – as it had given me palpitations.

“I then took it outside and gave it a good talking to. As much as I don’t (like) them I could not have squished it – so I sent it on its way.”