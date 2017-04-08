See inside derelict Newsome Mills and the top of the clock tower - BY VOYER CLUB

The former Newsome Mills was captured on video just months before a devastating fire.

The video, by Voyer Club, was taken just before the historic mill was hit by fire last November.

Showing crumbling white and green painted walls and bare concrete steps the video documents the climb to the iconic clock tower before capturing a full 360 degree panorama of Huddersfield.

The blaze brought an end to an era which stretched back to 1827.

And it turns out the mill had been badly damaged by fire before and was the scene of a tragic accident.

John Taylor built Croft House in the area around 1827 and used part of the land to build a shed in which he produced patterned fabrics for the fancy waistcoats beloved by Victorian businessmen.

Since the fire Panorama Living Ltd applied for permission to demolish what remains of the Grade II listed building leaving only the mill’s iconic clock tower intact.

Earlier Newsome Mills Campaign co-ordinator Diane Sims urged people to oppose the demolition of the remaining structures.

Campaigners say Panorama Living’s plans to “scatter” housing around the site would not make the best of the site and would leave the tower standing alone and “out of context.”