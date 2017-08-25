The video will start in 8 Cancel

Here's an excited Leeds Festival-goer having a splashing time.

The young man strips off and takes a running jump into the shallow pond which formed after torrential rain on Friday morning.

The film was taken by Alex Hawley who posted it on Twitter with the caption: "Jus gone for a quick dip #leedsfestival."

Let's hope he wasn't hurt as the pond appears to be only a few inches deep.

People arrived to muddy fields at the Bramham Park site but the weather is expected to improve over the weekend.

The Met Office is expecting it to be mainly dry with spells of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday, although there may be showers on Saturday.

Saturday will see Kasabian on the main stage and Eminem is the big name on Sunday.