It’s a little school with one big aim – to raise a staggering £6,000.

Backed by Huddersfield Giants ambassador Eorl Crabtree, Helme Junior and Infant School is embarking on a one-month mission to fund new school laptops.

It was a negative Ofsted report last month – which branded the school “inadequate” – that prompted positivity.

Parents Lisa Green and Debbie Whitfield launched ‘1 Big Ask for Helme’ and mum-of-two Lisa said: “Helme is a lovely little school, its recent Ofsted report wasn’t positive but we feel that doesn’t tell the true picture of such a great school.

“We decided rather than be negative to do something positive. The school has needed new laptops for a few years but every time the school and PTA get the money to buy some we have to spend it on something else. We had £600 worth of hockey equipment the children won in a competition stolen. We’ve had vandalism and break-ins and had to direct money to cover that.

“The target is £6,000 which is a massive amount for a school of 130 children.

“Laptops and technology are important, the current laptops are old, they’re passed from classroom to classroom and they can’t support the latest technology. The children are trying to learn about coding, but they can’t do it without the right software.”

The Ofsted report criticised the school’s lack of leadership and failure to halt declining standards.

Support via Twitter @1BigAsk, ‘1 Big Ask for Helme’ on Facebook and donate here: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/1BigAskForHelme