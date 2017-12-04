The video will start in 8 Cancel

Magic Rock’s Christmas festival at the brewery’s Tap Room was a “roaring success” according to the venue’s manager.

Duncan Sime, who helped to organise the Magic Rock Festive Food and Drink Festival 2017, said: “It’s certainly been busier than expected. The food all sold out quicker than normal but there’s not much you can do about because you don’t want to risk wasting it.”

A packed out Tap Room was treated to a wide variety of street food, live DJs and plenty of beer as the merriment continued from noon til around 9pm.

The festival doubled up as the launch of Magic Rock’s latest concoction - Dairyfreak.

It’s an ice cream inspired beer, dreamt up in collaboration with local ice cream parlour, Dixon's.

Duncan said the new beer went down well with those at the festival.

“People seemed to really enjoy the Dairyfreak. There’s still some left though and that will be going on sale at 11am on Monday.”