This shocking footage shows a violent attack taking place right outside Huddersfield Police Station.

There are shouts of “do him man” and “do him boys” just before two or three men launch an assault on a man in a light coloured top on Albion Street, within a few feet of the police station entrance.

The man in the light coloured top is knocked to the floor and then kicked several times before he is able to get up.

More than 11,000 people have viewed the footage on Spotted Yorkshire on Facebook and YouTube.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said four men had been arrested in connection with the incident on Monday at around 6.30pm.

The arrested men are two 24-year-olds, a 33-year-old and a 23-year-old.

They were arrested in relation to a public order offence.