Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have appealed for help over one of Yorkshire’s best-known unsolved murders.

It is now 22 years since Hebden Bridge teenager Lindsay Rimer was last seen.

And Andy Glover, who stills lives locally in Mytholmroyd has given a dramatic account of how he found her body.

He was one of two canal workers who made the grim discovery of Lindsay’s body in April 1995 while working on the Rochdale Canal.

More than two decades have passed since the 13-year-old was last seen in the town on November 7, 1994.

The last known sighting of her was at just after 10.22pm at the Spar shop on Crown Street. Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of Lindsay’s last known movements.

In his interview, Andy spoke about the moment he and his colleague found what they first thought was a sheep.

He said: “As part of our weekly tasks we checked the lengths of the canal. There were regularly items in the water that we had to remove, like reed-beds, deceased cattle, sheep and deer.

“We thought that it was a sheep. As we pulled it towards us, the body rolled in the water. There was no mistaking who it was – we saw the stands of hair on her face and knew. We had found Lindsay Rimer.

“I got home late that day and my wife was asking where I had been and why I hadn’t phoned. I just said, ‘We have found her.’ I didn’t need to say who. She knew instantly I was talking about Lindsay. It has stayed with me, it always will.”

Det Supt Simon Atkinson from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) is leading the investigation.

“Over the years, a number of people have come forward with names and details that had previously not been known about or considered,” he said. “No piece of information is treated lightly and every new detail is meticulously examined to determine its place within investigation.

“We are still waiting for that one ‘golden nugget’ that leads us to Lindsay’s killer and hope that the person who knows what happened will come forward to help us solve the case and bring closure to the Rimer family.

“Watching Andy’s clip, you can only imagine the shock, horror and terrible realisation of what he and his colleague discovered while going about their normal days’ work.

“The trauma of finding a body and then understanding that it is a missing girl, similar in age to your own daughter was understandably very upsetting at the time and something that has stayed with him all these years.

“Someone somewhere knows what happened to Lindsay. It is a weight that they have carried for over two decades and I am appealing again, directly, to that person to come forward and help me crack the case for the Rimer family.”