Video footage of thunder in Holmfirth captured the moment a man was apparently struck by lightning.

Jessica Kirkby, 26, was filming the storm from her fiancé’s parents’ house on Tuesday evening when it got a little too close for comfort.

Jessica was with partner Rob Craner and his father Phil as they watched the storm from the garage.

But the trio had a mighty shock when a bolt of lightning hit the house and Phil went flying backwards.

Phil Craner, who was struck by lightning

He felt like he’d been punched in the face and felt the electricity go through the right side of his body, down his arm and out of his mobile phone.

The shock of what happened caused Rob and Jessica to fall over too. Then their screams and nervous laughter are heard on the video.

Phil was badly shaken but, amazingly, unhurt.

Rob Craner and Jessica Kirkby

Jessica, who lives in Linthwaite and was visiting in-laws-to-be Phil and Sue for a barbecue, said: “The storm looked amazing so we went to watch from the garage.

“We were calling the cat Mia when it all kicked off. All of a sudden we just heard thunder and the next thing I knew Phil was launched backwards in the garage.

“We screamed and then Rob started laughing. I thought it was just an over-reaction but Phil said he had been hit. We’re not 100% sure it was lightning but he was very shaken up.”

Phil said: “All I can remember is looking at the sky. I can’t remember the flash.

Lightning at Castle Hill - picture by Andy Sharp

“I suddenly realised my phone was something I didn’t want to be holding anymore. The next thing I remember is falling back and pushing my phone away from me on the garage floor.

“It seemed to take ages but then we were all shouting and stuff. I felt like I’d been punched in the face, ribs and arm all down right my side.

“It all seemed like a slow motion movie.”