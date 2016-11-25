Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What do a curry house in Holmfirth and a martial arts gym in Huddersfield have in common? Answer: they've both got caught up in the Mannequin Challenge.

The Mannequin Challenge involves people striking action poses in different scenarios as a camera wanders the scene.

Benghal Spice restaurant on Dunford Road were the first to ‘rice to the challenge’ as they got their diners to hold a pose midway through their poppadoms.

Owner Athiq Rahman said: “It was a busy night but the customers had all heard of the craze and were all up for it.

“It only took a few minutes but it worked really well when we played it back. It was all a bit of fun.”

Huddersfield prankster Speedo Shy has also been getting involved in the phenomena, as he got members of the new ASW martial arts gym near the John Smith’s Stadium to strike a pose.

The YouTube star, known for his impromptu Asda rave sessions, can be seen holding a flawless pose as Becky Sutcliffe, who works at the gym, films inside the martial arts centre with members managing not to lose their balance midway through boxing and high kicks.

Head coach Mush Aslani said: “It took a few takes as it was difficult to hold the poses.

“It was Speedo’s idea and we all thought it would be a laugh.”