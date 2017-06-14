The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's dramatic penalty shoot out at Wembley was a moment dreams are made of - and for a Clayton West couple it marked cause for a double celebration.

Chris Lockwood, 28, said he would propose to his girlfriend Jasmine Morley if Town earned the right to play in the Premier League for the first time in their history.

(Photo: ugc)

And true to his word on Saturday, during her 30th birthday party, he got down on one knee and popped the question.

The couple, who are parents to eight-month-old Penelope, burst into tears and were cheered by family and friends.

(Photo: ugc)

Chris said: “I’ve supported Town all my life. I go to nearly all the home and away games and used to go with my dad when I was a lad.

“It was about the start of last season when I said I would propose if Town went up.

“At that time nobody ever thought it would ever happen.

“I was at Wembley for the final. Jasmine was at home with Penelope.

“I felt sick watching the penalties. I was so nervous but it was a brilliant feeling when they did it.”

(Photo: ugc)

Chris said a couple of his mates knew of his proposal and one of them texted him within hours of that golden kick, telling him to “get your ring ready.”

But Chris wanted to make sure the occasion was perfect for his future wife.

Chris added: “We planned a party for Jasmine’s 30th. She knew about it but I invited everyone. Only a handful of people knew that at 4pm I was going to propose.

(Photo: ugc)

“I don’t think she thought it would ever happen!

“When I got down on one knee she was smiling and then she started crying and so did I.”

The happy couple are yet to set a date, but venues including the John Smith’s Stadium and Wembley haven’t been ruled out!