This was the cringe-worthy moment a bank holiday reveller threw a chair at the door of a Huddersfield bar - only for it to bounce back and hit him in the face.
The man, seemingly left fuming after being asked to leave the Lord Wilson pub, was filmed throwing chairs from the street at the main doors while party-goers inside held the door shut to keep him out.
But his attempts to cause a scene came back to bite him in the back - or rather his head.
The man then continued to kick the front doors as he remained barricaded outside.
Stephen Whitwam was at the King Street venue last night after watching the Huddersfield Town game when he saw the man throwing chairs and filmed the incident as it unfolded.
He said: “It was very strange. He had been asked to leave but kept coming back every few minutes trying to get back in.
“He wasn’t too happy about it all and he started throwing chairs. One bounced off and hit him in the face.”
Police were called to the bar and later arrested a man.
A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said this morning: “Police were called to reports of criminal damage at a premises on King Street yesterday at around 8pm.
“A 28-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody.”