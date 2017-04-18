Moment angry man throws chair at bar door before it bounces back in his face

Get up close and personal with these deadly bugs

Pink Moon lights up the sky in Leeds

Scenes outside court as 29 people to appear over

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This was the cringe-worthy moment a bank holiday reveller threw a chair at the door of a Huddersfield bar - only for it to bounce back and hit him in the face.

The man, seemingly left fuming after being asked to leave the Lord Wilson pub, was filmed throwing chairs from the street at the main doors while party-goers inside held the door shut to keep him out.

But his attempts to cause a scene came back to bite him in the back - or rather his head.

(Photo: Alex Malins)

The man then continued to kick the front doors as he remained barricaded outside.

Stephen Whitwam was at the King Street venue last night after watching the Huddersfield Town game when he saw the man throwing chairs and filmed the incident as it unfolded.

(Photo: Stephen Whitwam)

He said: “It was very strange. He had been asked to leave but kept coming back every few minutes trying to get back in.

“He wasn’t too happy about it all and he started throwing chairs. One bounced off and hit him in the face.”

Police were called to the bar and later arrested a man.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said this morning: “Police were called to reports of criminal damage at a premises on King Street yesterday at around 8pm.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody.”