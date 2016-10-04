Watch the moment motorbike thieves push stolen bike into woods

A motorist is hoping this CCTV footage may help reunite him with his stolen motorbike.

Sean Howson, 21, realised his Honda Firestorm motorbike had been stolen about an hour after the theft from Kingsmill Lane, Huddersfield, at 9pm on Thursday.

But thanks to the CCTV captured from a security camera on a nearby building he is hoping to help trace those responsible.

The footage shows two men checking out the bike, which is parked behind his girlfriend’s car in a residents’ car park.

The pair appear push it to rest against the car then leave – possibly checking their path is clear – before running back and wheeling the bike towards the road and some nearby woods.

Sean is now facing a hefty insurance rise as well as inconvenience of being without his bike.

Stolen Honda bike from Kingmill Lane flats

And to make matters worse Sean had just forked out for two new tyres and red brake levers and red tank pad.

Sean said: It’s outrageous we should have to even contemplate taking any responsibility for the costs of the theft.

“We’re very lucky that our landlord had just recently installed the CCTV. The footage made it all feel real. We just want the thieves caught and for them to know how much of an impact this has had on us.”

Sean’s girlfriend Becky Sutcliffe shared the CCTV video on Facebook to help an appeal for its return.

Becky said: “We realised it was stolen at around 10pm on the night it happened as we took the bins out.

“As can be seen in the CCTV, they wheeled it into Longley Woods. We scouted around the woods closest to us but found nothing. However there’s a lot more of the woods to cover and it could have already been taken out and into somebody’s back garden.

“It is clear from the footage that it wasn’t some master plan and just a bit of free fun they fancied having with our property. Yet now we’re left with the big cost of replacing the bike.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A Honda motorcycle was reported stolen from a car park on Kings Mill Lane, Huddersfield, between 5pm and 9pm on 29th September. AN investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.