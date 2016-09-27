Login Register
Watch the moment the new Elland Bridge structure is winched into place

A huge crane is being used to lower the new structure in place

A final stage of work is being carried to erect a new Elland Bridge.

The 19th century bridge over the Calder and Hebble Navigation was damaged in the Boxing Day Floods and had to be demolished.

Now the new structure is being put in place with the help of a 220 tonne crane. Engineers winched into place three 10-tonne pre-cast concrete arches – part of a three-day exercise.

Contractors have been hard at work since the damage was caused to remove huge stone copings on top of the bridge.

These will be used in the new bridge which will look similar, but a strengthened concrete arch inside will make it stronger.

Utility companies have been forced to divert services such as electricity cables, gas pipes and telecoms wires, which were carried on the bridge, via a temporary structure.

The canal re-opened to boats in July.

Rebuilding Elland Bridge September 2016
Places
Elland

