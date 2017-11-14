The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the moment paedophile Mark Shah is caught by vigilantes who had been posing online as a teenage girls.

Shah was jailed yesterday for grooming a '12-year-old girl' and attempting to meet her for sex.

But the 'girl' turned out to be paedophile hunters Silent Justice who had set up several fake profiles online to snare Shah and other potential child sex abusers.

Meeting the hunters in Dewsbury town centre Shah, 43, initially claims: "I thought she were 18."

But the hunters explain that the girl said she was 12 years old on several occasions.

He then denies meeting the girl for sex despite sending her a picture of a penis and asking to see 'her boobs'.

Shah claims: "I don't want sex" and says he sent explicit messages and the obscene picture 'for the sake of it'.

The hunters then accuse Shah of grooming two other 'girls' who also turn out to be fake profiles set up by the vigilantes.

The hunters lead Shah to a street opposite Dewsbury Railway Station before police arrive. Shah can then be seen in the back of a police car before he is taken into custody.

At Leeds Crown Court yesterday Shah, of Stonehyrst Avenue, Crackenedge, Dewsbury, admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

He was jailed for three years two months and ordered to register indefinitely as a sex offender.