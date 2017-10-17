The video will start in 8 Cancel

This amazing footage captures the moments strong crosswinds catch hold of a Ryanair plane as it comes into land at Leeds Bradford Airport .

But it seems some great flying from the pilot brought it safely down.

The plane involved was the FR2480 from Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol which landed at 12.08 this lunchtime.

It was taken by Andrew Easby who lives near the runway and he revealed that a Ryanair plane had come in to land a short while earlier but had been diverted to Manchester Airport.

He said: “When I realised how windy it was I set up the video and caught this.”The Ryanair plane that was diverted was flight FR2047 from Arrecife in Lanzarote."

The plane drama comes after 24-hours of severe winds which brought trees crashing down on cars and playing fields. The strong winds - caused by Hurricane Ophelia which devastated Ireland and parts of the UK on Monday - continued throughout Tuesday but are set to ease by 3pm.