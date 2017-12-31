The video will start in 8 Cancel

This is the moment masked men smashed their way through the window of a designer clothes store in Leeds city centre.

The ram raid was filmed by witnesses who shared the video on social media, writes Leeds Live .

A Vauxhall Astra was driven through the window of the Flannels shop in Vicar Lane, just off the Headrow, in the city centre at about 8pm last night.

Flannels is a high end clothes store for men and women, selling Gucci, Valentino, Fendi and Canada Goose brands.

(Image: Cerri-Anne Metcalfe)

Police said after the car smashed into the window, a group of three men loaded items from the shop into another car and drove off.

It's not known how many items were taken in the raid, they added.

The area was cordoned off and there was a heavy police presence into the night.