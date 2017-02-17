Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A farmer has become an internet hit with a series of ‘live lamb cam’ videos featuring newly-born lambs.

Roger Nicholson, 73, and his son Robert have been ‘going live’ from Cannon Hall Farm on Facebook for the last week – and now have their own fan base of over 5,000 people that tune in every morning.

Roger – who has been farming the land at Cannon Hall, Cawthorne, since he was 16 – said: “I don’t understand all this new technology but I find it incredible that we can show people around and do our normal work, and people are asking questions and joining in. It’s a marvellous thing really.”

Its new live video stream aims to educate the public about life on the farm during the busiest season – when 300 ewes are due to lamb.

So far, they have captured a live birth and a lamb that was successfully fostered onto a new mum who lost her baby. But the favourites are a set of triplets that are less than a week old – who farmer Roger is having to bottle feed.

(Photo: Facebook/Cannon Hall Farm)

Robert said: “It’s been really exciting to go live and share our farm with everyone. It’s very different that time in a morning and it gives us chance to show the work that goes on behind the scenes.”

The farm is preparing for its lambing festival which starts on Saturday and runs until February 26. It will include talks from the shepherds, bottle feeding demos, tractor rides sheep racing and more.