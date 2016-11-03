Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People can see the original film of the battle of the Somme when it is screened at the Tolson Museum.

On Sunday, November 6, there is a screening of ‘The Battle of the Somme’ which was the first ever feature length documentary about war and presents real-life footage from the first few weeks of the ‘Big Push’.

The first day of the battle, July 1, 1916, remains the bloodiest day in the history of the British Army with over 21,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers dying and another 36,000 being injured.

The film, which was seen by around 20 million people in the year after its release in 1916, starts at 2.30pm (doors open at 2pm).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

It is free to attend but places must be booked by contacting Tolson Museum on 01484 223240.

On Remembrance Day, Friday 11 November, a commemorative service will be held outdoors in the Heritage Memorial Garden behind Tolson museum.

Organised by the Friends of Tolson and Ravensknowle, the service starts at 10.45am and will be led by the Rev Nancy Babarinde, minister of Moldgreen United Reformed Church.

The magnificent Tolson house and extensive grounds were donated to Huddersfield as a museum by Legh Tolson in memory of his two nephews, Second Lieutenant Robert Huntriss Tolson and his brother, 2nd Lt James Martin Tolson who were both killed in the First World War – Robert on the first day of the battle.