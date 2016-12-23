Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of tractors are to go on a 40-mile run around the Huddersfield area on Tuesday. (Dec 27)

Dubbed the Tinsel Tractor Run, it is a sponsored event which aims to raise hundreds of pounds for the MS Society.

Last year’s run featured 46 tractors which raised £336 for the same charity. Most are vintage and pre-1990.

Take a look at last year's Tinsel Tractor Run below

The tractors will set off from the Co-op car park in Holmfirth at 9.45am and the route will take in Burnlee, Austonley ,Wessendenhead, Marsden, Diggle, Uppermill (with dinner at Albion Farm shop), Delph, Rishworth Moor, Scapegoat Hill, Slaithwaite, Blackmoorfoot, Meltham, Wood Nook, Netherthong and Thongsbridge before returning to the Co-op car park by around 2.45pm.