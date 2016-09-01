Hundreds of motorists are having to swerve to avoid a large paving slab which has become dislodged on one of Huddersfield’s busiest roundabouts today.
And the two-foot rock at Bradley Bar Roundabout has already claimed its first victim, 50 year old mum Yvette Smith from Deer Hill Drive, Marsden.
She said: “Driving up Bradford Road at 12.30pm on my way to a lunch date with a female friend, I found my car, a Vauxhall Adam, jolting and I heard a loud noise.
“It felt as though I had hit something.
“I tried to move it but it’s quite heavy and it seemed a rather dangerous thing to do.
“So, I parked in the Villa Farm Shop car park and noticed my rear wheel was damaged.
“I’m waiting for the AA to come out now and repair the damage.
“And I hope Kirklees Council send someone out as quickly as possible to remove the stone as it could cause a more serious accident.”
The Examiner has approached the council for comment.