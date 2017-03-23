Mobile phones and driving: changes in the law

Sean McCabe is a much loved lollipop man.

And Lindley parents and children say he does a vital job safeguarding them as they walk to the town’s two schools.

So they’re fearing potential Kirklees Council cuts to school crossing patrols and have launched a campaign to protect Mr McCabe’s job and the children’s safety.

Parent Lara Pearson started a petition, currently signed by 721 people, to urge councillors to think before making any cuts to school crossing patrols.

The current position at Kirklees Council is unclear – a budget overview says Kirklees will “review and reduce school crossing patrols” at 74 sites. A budget says there is just £1,000 in the pot for it.

The authority is currently advertising for numerous school crossing patrol jobs, with a closing date of March 31.

The parents hope Kirklees keeps the lollipop men and women.

Claire Coupland, a safeguarding governor for Lindley Infant School, said school governors, staff, parents and children from Lindley Infant and Lindley Junior schools were concerned about “ill-judged proposals” to cut school crossing patrols.

She said: “There are near 900 children attending the two Lindley schools – the village of Lindley is getting bigger and busier – and this proposal from the council in my opinion is dangerous and unnecessary and ultimately poses a risk to children’s lives.

“The children's safety is paramount to the school’s leadership and to parents – at a time when we are asked to promote healthy living by encouraging more families to walk to school and to create independence within older children to have the confidence to walk alone – the council is considering whether to take away the one major safeguard that supports these health and wellbeing initiatives which is effective crossing patrols.”

She described Mr McCabe is an “asset to the local community” adding: “He is respected by parents, children and motorists alike and, in my opinion, is already undervalued and underpaid by the council.”

The petition says: “The two roads that Sean patrols have no pedestrian crossing or safe areas to wait on.

“The speed limit has not been reduced to 20mph like it has around other schools. The police constantly patrol and monitor the atrocious driving and parking along these roads, in short Lindley needs its lollipop man.”

Kirklees Council hasn’t unveiled specific savings and looking at ‘other ways’ of delivering the school crossing patrol service.