Here’s a rare glimpse of a pilot’s eye-view of a plane coming in to land at Manchester Airport.

The dash-cam style footage from inside a passenger jet gives viewers the opportunity to sit in the pilot’s seat.

The video was captured by Thomas Cook Airlines pilot David Crichton and shows his skillful hands on the controls from the cockpit as he brings the £20m Boeing 767-300 safely to the land at Manchester Airport.

And whilst David undoubtedly has a stressful job the views from his office window must definitely help.

After descending through the clouds and getting a glimpse of a stunning sunset he gets to check out local landmarks from above before the bright lights of the runway help guide him to his destination.

David said: “Landing at Manchester is always great fun – although we do often get strong gusty crosswinds at Manchester from the direction of the terminal buildings.

“From a very quick scenic tour of the surrounding Peak District hills that I go walking in, to Snowdon in the distance on a clear day.

“You always know where you are when Audenshaw Reservoir – a Y-front reservoir – comes into view. There are great city landmarks as we come into land and most importantly my house is a quick glance to the left.”