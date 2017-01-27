A Yorkshire dialect poem telling health bosses to leave Huddersfield’s A&E alone is going viral.

‘Get Your B****y Hands Off Our HRI’ by Nick Shaw has already clocked up thousands of views on Facebook.

That’s not bad going for the Longwood painter and decorator’s second attempt at a poem.

The video posted on Facebook sees 42-year-old Nick wandering around the hospital grounds at night urging Huddersfield health bosses not to close the hospital’s emergency department.

The dad-of-one also appeals to Theresa May although the Prime Minister, who grew up in Oxfordshire, may struggle to understand Nick’s thick Yorkshire brogue.

Nick Shaw who made a Yorkshire dialect poem about Huddersfield Royal Infirmary A&E closure
Nick said he was inspired by the excellent palliative care his late mother Susan received at HRI.

He said: “It was superb. They couldn’t do enough for my mum.”

Flat cap wearing Nick says he’s surprised a poem he did for a laugh has gone viral.

He said: “I just did it for me and some mates to bounce around (social media app) Whatsapp.

“I’m a complete dumb-ass but I can put a poem together. It took me about 15 minutes.

“I do it in an exaggerated accent because I like the dialect and it’s dying away.

“I think I will do some more now; it’s fun making them.”