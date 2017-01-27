The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Yorkshire dialect poem telling health bosses to leave Huddersfield’s A&E alone is going viral.

‘Get Your B****y Hands Off Our HRI’ by Nick Shaw has already clocked up thousands of views on Facebook.

That’s not bad going for the Longwood painter and decorator’s second attempt at a poem.

The video posted on Facebook sees 42-year-old Nick wandering around the hospital grounds at night urging Huddersfield health bosses not to close the hospital’s emergency department.

The dad-of-one also appeals to Theresa May although the Prime Minister, who grew up in Oxfordshire, may struggle to understand Nick’s thick Yorkshire brogue.

Nick said he was inspired by the excellent palliative care his late mother Susan received at HRI.

He said: “It was superb. They couldn’t do enough for my mum.”

Flat cap wearing Nick says he’s surprised a poem he did for a laugh has gone viral.

He said: “I just did it for me and some mates to bounce around (social media app) Whatsapp.

“I’m a complete dumb-ass but I can put a poem together. It took me about 15 minutes.

“I do it in an exaggerated accent because I like the dialect and it’s dying away.

“I think I will do some more now; it’s fun making them.”