Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the dramatic moment police swooped on two suspected stolen vans just yards from Dewsbury Police Station.

Officers pulled over the two Renault box vans which had been reported stolen from Blackburn.

Police automatic number plate recognition cameras flagged the vans on the M62 at Ripponden and roads policing teams were alerted in West Yorkshire Police .

Officers stopped the two white vans, belonging to a bed firm, in Aldams Road, Dewsbury , at around 6pm on Friday.

The vans were stopped outside Dewsbury Bus Station and the drivers were arrested. A video taken by a passer-by appears to show one of the drivers being held on the ground.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the two vans were reported stolen from the yard at Kensington Beds in Philips Road, Blackburn, at 4pm.

Keys were kept in the office but the vans, containing bed making equipment, had been taken.

Police ANPR cameras picked up the vehicles on the M62 and West Yorkshire Police were informed.

The vans were pulled over in Dewsbury and it was believed the two drivers were arrested and taken back to Lancashire.

The spokesman said enquiries revealed that the vans hadn’t been stolen after all.

He said the firm had recently changed ownership and the vans had been “legitimately on the move.”

The matter was no longer being treated as a crime.