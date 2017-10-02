The video will start in 8 Cancel

Driving instructor Martin Donaldson caught this near encounter on his car's dash-cam.

Mr Donaldson was on a lesson with one of his learners whilst driving on Burley Street, Leeds.

As the learner driver continued driving down the street, the police car pulls out at the junction without appearing to look causing the learner driver to break harshly to a near stop.

Mr Donaldson, from Leeds, said the driver was being reckless and didn't realise he had done anything wrong, but after tweeting a complaint to West Yorkshire Police, he later received a personal apology by phone from the driver of the police car.

"It was about 11.30am on Thursday September 28 and a learner was driving at the time. The police car didn't realise he had done anything wrong.

"However, when I tweeted West Yorkshire Police, they passed it onto the driver of the police car who then personally called to apologise.

"He admitted he didn't look properly and to pass on his apology to my learner."