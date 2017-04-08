Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An area of Huddersfield remains sealed off this afternoon following an early-hours shooting.

Officers were called to Ridding Road, Deighton at around 1.15am today after concerned residents phoned 999 upon hearing what sounded like gun shots.

Police responded and found evidence to suggest firearms had been discharged but no one had been injured.

Detectives have since launched a full investigation into what happened which has resulted in six arrests.

On Saturday lunchtime uniformed officers could be seen carrying out a finger-tip search on Riddings Road.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Officers have also been carrying out house-to-house enquiries to ask residents if they can provide witness accounts of what happened.

Residents awoke to hear shouting and ‘loud bangs’ in the early hours of this morning.

One resident told how he saw ‘two lads running away being chased by a lad carrying a gun’.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman added: “ Six people have been arrested following reports of a firearms discharge on Riddings Road at around 1.15am this morning.

“A scene has been established and is undergoing forensic examination. There are no reports of any injuries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13170158885. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.

Did you see what happened in Riddings Road? Contact the newsdesk on 01484 437769.