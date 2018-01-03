The video will start in 8 Cancel

West Yorkshire Police had to tackle an unruly gang while out on patrol yesterday.

But unlike some of the reprobates they normally come across, these were of the feathered variety.

Pc Saif Khan and a female colleague were parked up in their police van when a gaggle of geese confronted them in Sowerby Bridge.

The comical scene, captured on dashcam, shows the feathered friends blocking the road.

The female officer attempts to disperse the birds but is given something of a wild goose chase before returning to his vehicle.

Upon seeing the funny side he then shared it on Twitter which has now been viewed more than 45,700 times.

He tweeted: “A gang in Sowerby Bridge wanting to cause bother.”

The responses from followers added further humour to the mix with many calling him the ‘goose whisperer’.

Other followers made reference to police drama Happy Valley which was filmed in the town.

Paul Rainford tweeted: “You don’t see hard hitting stuff like this on Happy Valley do you!”