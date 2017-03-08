Watch police stop speeding car in its tracks with a stinger

A high speed car chase near the M62 was stopped in its tracks after police threw a "stinger" into the road.

A video shared to the Spotted Yorkshire Facebook page shows a police officer throwing the spiked tyre-busting contraption into the road at junction 27 seconds before a white car comes flying into view - and goes careening over the spikes.

A bang and screeching of tyres can be heard as the car disappears off screen - and the person behind the camera shouts "Good job mate!" and the police officer.

On the Spotted Yorkshire page commenter Bets Tate said she'd seen the car on the grass near the roundabout after the incident, believed to be around 9pm last Thursday.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.

What is a stinger?

Formally known as a tyre deflation device, a stinger is used to stop vehicles by puncturing their tyres.

They are made of 35mm to 75mm long metal teeth pointing upwards and can be hollow or solid.