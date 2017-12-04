The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prankster Speedo Shy proved he’s not shy as he stripped down to his Speedos to film a music video in St George’s Square.

The video for his new song ‘A Man’s Not Cold’ bizarrely featured noodles and cabbage – and a baby in the background.

And it gained a few odd looks from passers-by.

YouTube star Speedo Shy, real name Shayan Shayegani, danced on the steps to Huddersfield Railway Station in his swimming trunks, socks and trainers.

He also posed alongside the statue of Harold Wilson.

Speedo, who describes himself as the ultimate prankster from Huddersfield, said: “I was just in my Speedos. I’m quite comfortable in them. I’m never cold.

“It’s all been hush hush but I’ve written a song, A Man’s Not Cold (based on A Man’s Not Hot) and wanted to film the video locally.

“I’m from Huddersfield and want to use Huddersfield as much as I can in my videos for my channels.”

He thanked the crowd for “showing support to the locals to help them reach their talent.”

Speedo dubbed it a comedy music video featuring rappers including Huddersfield’s Shortz and Tish Simmonds.

The prankster hit the headlines when he and Discoboy danced in the aisles of Asda in Brackenhall to the bemusement of shoppers.

Among other pranks were pretending to wee in the street before being confronted by a policeman, holding a pillow fight in the street and changing the signs on toilet doors to see people’s reaction when they go in the wrong loo.

His pranks have also landed him in hot water and led to court appearances.

Speedo also has a serious side. He’s backed the campaign to save Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and also highlighted the plight of the homeless living rough on the streets.