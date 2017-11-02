The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub landlord and five daring regulars will perform The Full Monty at their local this weekend.

Gary Rose, who runs The Crown in Scissett , and Andy ‘Smash’ Asher, Mark Hall, Nick Geldart, Joe Gomez and Josh Booth are stripping off for customers on Saturday, November 4.

It’s all in aid of a charity called Orchid, which funds research about male-specific cancers, including testicular, prostate and penile.

And it was actually Gary’s wife Sharon and pub worker Leanne South who came up with the idea.

Leanne, who works as an office manager and also tends the bar on Friday nights, said: “I studied every single Full Monty cover that has ever been done.

“I watched the movie 1,001 times and learned the dance on my own before I implemented it myself.

“They’d never done it before but they’ve rehearsed it four hours a week for seven weeks now.

“They are so giddy and enthusiastic – it’s been great. I think it’s because they are normal working boys too and the majority of them work in construction so it’s similar to the movie.”

The Fully Monty, which hit cinemas 20 years ago, is about six unemployed men who form a male striptease act to gather enough money to move away from Sheffield and for the main character, Gaz, to be able to see his son.

“We had a Halloween party last Saturday and it was packed to the rafters,” Leanne added.

“The DJ said ‘we will give you a bit of a teaser’ so they did the first minute of it and everyone was cheering.

“We sold quite a few tickets that night!”

Gary, Andy and Mark, all of whom are in their 50s, are the oldest of the bunch while Joe and Josh are the youngest at 24 and 23.

Pete Walker, another regular and a retired teacher, will compere the performance dressed as Agnes Brown of Mrs Brown’s Boys. Afterwards, Leanne will sing songs from The Fully Monty, as well as some 80s hits.

Tickets can be bought at the pub, which is on Wakefield Road, for £20 each. The full show will begin at 9pm.

The barmaids are doing their part too by donating their night’s wages to Orchid and doing a Calendar Girls-style photoshoot next year for charity.