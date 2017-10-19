The video will start in 8 Cancel

He’s a busy comedian, writer, and dad - but Russell Brand made time to call in on Yorkshire’s finest.

The comedian, who has previously battled drug addiction and has a new book out on the subject, dropped in at the Basement Project in Huddersfield town centre today (Thurs).

Russell, who has been in West Yorkshire for shows, spoke to Larry Eve from the centre, which is based at the former New Union Bank and helps people dealing with all forms of addiction.

Russell called the centre “a valuable community asset”, adding they were doing “some fantastic work”.

He said: “When you hear about a place like Huddersfield and you don’t necessarily associate it with very, very advanced thinking, advanced community building, advanced opportunities.”

Larry said: “We do a lot of things here. We encourage people to help themselves. We are a peer-led, peer-orientated organisation. We are all in recovery ourselves.

“We’ll support anyone with any kind of addiction.”

The Basement Project was established two years ago thanks to a £350,000 Public Health England grant. The centre is a place for people battling all kinds of addictions - from drink and drugs to gambling and even shopping - to come a talk, hang out and seek advice.

The project also runs a house for women to live in temporarily to seek recovery and sobriety from their addictions.