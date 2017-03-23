Big Eorl Crabtree gets a little help with cheerleading

Former rugby league player Eorl Crabtree has been taught the basics of cheerleading – by youngsters at a Dalton school.

Eorl, 34, who played for the Huddersfield Giants and is now an ambassador for the club, joined children at Dalton Junior and Infant School who have a big date tomorrow, Friday, March 24.

The children, who have been rehearsing for six weeks, will perform a routine at half-time during the Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos match.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The youngsters, who are all aged between seven and 11, showed Eorl a few dance moves.

Bernie Morley, dance and fitness manager at Huddersfield Community Trust, said: “A lot of the children are Giants fans so they were all very excited to have Eorl joining in.

“He found it quite difficult with so many children on the loose and said he’s got an appreciation for our coaches!

“He’s going to be at the game on Friday and he said he can’t wait to see the final performance.”

Over 200 children from across Kirklees will take part in the half-time performance at the John Smith’s Stadium, arranged by the trust’s Big Dance project.

The project provides a programme of dance participation for schoolchildren within Kirklees and the surrounding areas.