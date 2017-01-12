The video will start in 8 Cancel

This video shows work underway as the Square Chapel Centre for the Arts in Halifax prepares to unveil a new £6.6m extension.

The addition to the centre is set to open in the spring, and will have improved facilities including a café, new dressing rooms and a new sound system.

Better access, toilets and a dedicated space for volunteers will also be included in the new building, as well as direct access the The Piece Hall’s interpretation centre.

A video made by the centre’s staff shows the builders working to develop the modern addition to the red-brick Georgian facade, revealing that it will also include an auditorium to seat 110 people for performances, film screenings and workshops.

Those behind the project hope it will transform the chapel into “one of the most exciting venues in the North of England.”

The project is being funded by several donors, including Arts Council England, Calderdale Council and various trusts such as the Foyle Foundation and Garfield Weston Foundation.

The Chapel was built in 1772 and bought for just £25 in 1988 by a group of theatre lovers to transform into an arts centre.

Its patrons include Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright.