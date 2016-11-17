Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shocking video has been released of people misusing level crossings.

And British Transport Police will be visiting level crossings across Yorkshire to urge the public to stay safe when crossing rail tracks.

As part of Operation Lock, a Level Crossing Mobile Safety Vehicle will be located at level crossings and BTP officers and Network Rail staff will be handing out leaflets to educate people around the dangers of level crossing misuse.

While the majority of offences are committed by motorists, they also want to make sure pedestrians are aware of the dangers too.

Inspector Michelle Wedderburn said: “People have just got into the habit of taking risks at the crossing and are jumping red lights, and this has to stop. There is no excuse for jumping the lights at a level crossing and the consequences of doing so could be fatal.

“We are more interested in educating people and saving lives but we will also prosecute anyone who is caught jumping level crossing lights in the hope that this will make them think twice in future.“

Each vehicle is equipped with CCTV facilities and ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) technology, and has access to the Police National Computer.

There are level crossings in Batley plus pedestrian crossings in Stocksmoor and Lightcliffe.