THIS is the shocking moment a knifeman confronts a taxi driver in an apparent robbery attempt.

Fortunately no-one was injured during the terrifying ordeal which unfolded in the Mill Village car park off Hick Lane, Batley, at around 6.15pm on Tuesday.

The taxi driver, a man in his 30s, lowers his window when a man approaches. But the driver hits reverse when he sees the man brandish a kitchen knife.

Undeterred, the suspect tries to chase the car as it reserves but is left frustrated when the car pulls off at speed.

The CCTV pictures were shared on Facebook and the victim was quoted as saying: “I was approached by an Asian male as I was sat in my car on the phone.

“He asked me to put my window down. Lucky I suspected something was not right and started my engine. He pulled out a 12 inch kitchen knife and pulled open my door. Luckily I reversed and got away.”

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident and have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 101 referencing crime number 13170305286.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.