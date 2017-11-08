Cute cat Simba got himself into a pickle in one of his first forays out of the house.
The timid tom cat was discovered hiding under the bonnet of a neighbour’s Volvo car on Monday afternoon.
Neighbour Steve Burgon heard a miaow while working on the Volvo and managed to tease Simba out of the engine compartment.
Simba is now back home in Red Lane at Meltham with owner Jamie-Leigh Bolton who said: “Simba’s fine. He does explore a little but he’s only just started going out.”
Steve’s partner Paula Dobrowski, who posted a video on Facebook of Simba being rescued, urged people to be alert for cats hiding in strange places.
She said: “Please remember to check your wheel arches and engine bays before setting off anywhere.
“If we hadn’t checked under the bonnet before setting off this little fella would have been a goner.”