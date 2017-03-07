The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mechanical diggers have been working to stabilise the Sowerby Bridge railway landslip which is causing severe disruption to train services across Huddersfield and West Yorkshire.

This impressive aerial footage of the landslip near the Dryclough railway junction, around one mile south of Halifax, was captured by drone photography specialists Halo Vue.

The landslip yesterday morning has led to a raft of train cancellations, delays and diversions between the Upper Calder Valley and Halifax.

(Photo: Halo Vue)

Network Rail has warned passengers to plan their journeys before setting out.

Rob McIntosh, Network Rail’s route managing director for Network Rail, said: “We understand that this is disruptive for passengers but it is necessary to allow our engineers to work safely so that train services can resume as usual on Wednesday. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out this work.”

For updates on the landslip follow our live blog here.